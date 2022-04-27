By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has accepted the resignation of his deputy and twelve other key portfolio holders in his administration.

At the top of the list is the Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the Overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The remaining Commissioners are those hitherto manning Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security: Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) respectively.

Other Commissioners who resigned their appointmnt are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs: Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu correspondingly.

More among the resignees include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Sa’idu Umar and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori.