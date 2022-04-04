By Nwafor Sunday

St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, has commenced prayer session that will put to an end the Monday sit-at-home order that has lingered for months in the state.

The governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, had on Saturday appealed to Anambrarians to come together and fix the state.

Speaking with stakeholders, Soludo directed all the churches to hold prayer sessions that will put to an end Monday sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

His words: “We will engage with the good, the bad and the ugly, we will not discriminate against anybody.

“We need more engagement than force in solving the problems, we need peace and security in our land to make progress, we can’t continue to cut our nose to spite our face.

“All churches should announce the Monday prayers,” saying “they will also signal the end of Monday sit-at-home order that had lingered for months,” he said.