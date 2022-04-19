.

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo

There was pandemonium Tuesday evening at a local drinking spot in Iware, Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state when an explosion disrupted the peace of the bar.

A Source in Iware who spoke to Vanguard via telephone said the bomber was accompanied by another disguised as a customer.

He said the explosive was hidden in a black polythene bag and carefully dropped at the drinking spot by the bomber before leaving the bar.

He said, “the two guys came to the drinking spot as if they wanted to buy the local beer.

“After they were served the one holding the poly bag containing the bomb dropped his beer and the polythene bag and left.

“The accomplice who then said he was going to look for his friend and would come back.

“After he had also left, the bomb exploded and many people were injured while some others were killed.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Taraba state Police Command said 3 persons were killed while 19 others were injured.

Vanguard however gathered that one of the duo was apprehended and killed by a mob.

