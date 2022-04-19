.

… pledges positive reforms

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has paid the required N30m and obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Kwankwaso was received by the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali and the National Organising Secretary, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and other members of the National Working Committee.

The former Minister of Defence dismissed both the ruling APC and the PDP as political associations that were given the opportunity to govern but failed Nigerians.

…Details later

