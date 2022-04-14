.

…says he has fulfilled his electioneering promises to Urhobos

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, WARRI

AFTER months of speculations, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Thursday, formally declared his intention to vie for the Delta State governorship seat in the 2023 general election.

Making the declaration at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Omo-Agege who represents Delta central senatorial district in the Senate described the mammoth crowd that graced the event as an indication that the people were fed up with the bad governance being foisted on them by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also Read:

Okowa will hand over to Omo-Agege, says Atanomeyovwi

Some notable chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the rally were the Deputy Governor of Imo, Mr Placid Njoku, his Kogi State counterpart, Mr Edward Onoja, National Vice Chairman, South-south of the party, Mr Victor Giadom, Chief O’tega Emerhor, Senator Peter Nwanboshi, Chief Ayiri Emami, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori and many others.

Reiterating that he had given effective and qualitative representation to Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, he said he had fulfilled all his electioneering promises made to the Urhobo nation in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

He noted that all villages, communities and cities in the Urhobo nation had benefitted from the solar-powered street lights, transformers, renovation of classrooms and other infrastructural development he attracted to them.

He added that with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and his colleagues at the Senate, he was able to attract a Federal Polytechnic and campus of the Nigeria Law School “meant for the entire South-South to Delta State.”

Omo-Agege announced that a new Federal University of Agriculture had been approved to be located at Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area through his efforts and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly.

He said: “A time comes in your life when you have to move from your comfort zone. Delta Central is my comfort zone; if l want to run for reelection over and over again, l am confident that they will return me, but today, l have decided to step out of my comfort zone and bring the same benefits to the whole of Delta State.

“I want an opportunity to also bring the same benefits to Delta South and Delta North because what is good for the goose is good for the gander. We can’t continue to allow Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and co to continue to marginalize us.”

Lamenting the neglect of the Ndokwa, Isoko and Ijaw nations by the Okowa’s admonition despite their immense contribution to the economy of the state, he said Oshiimil North, Oshiimil South, Aniocha North and Aniocha South Local Government Areas on whose back Okowa rose to become an Anioma governor have had nothing to show for their support for his administration.

Omo-Agege accused Okowa of spending over N2 billion every month on people that contribute nothing to governance, while pensioners have remained unpaid.

Several leaders of the party took turns to drive the need for the electorates to vote out the PDP in the 2023 general elections at all levels in the state.

The Vice-Chairman, South-south of the party, Mr Giadom, Kokori, Ayiri, Onoja, Njoku, Emerhor and many others in their goodwill speeches charged Deltans to embrace the APC for a better deal from 2023 in the entire state.

Vanguard News Nigeria