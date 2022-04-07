By Emmanuel Okogba

Pep Guardiola is considered favourite to replace Brazil’s senior men football team coach, Tite when he leaves the position after the World Cup in Qatar.

Tite, 60, is expected to part ways with the Selecao and Marca reports that the Brazilian Football Federation has already approached Guardiola over taking over.

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 and their primary target going to Qatar is to return with the trophy.

Members of the CBF reportedly reached an agreement that Tite’s successor will be from outside the country, which makes the Manchester City boss an ideal person for the role.

Guardiola’s brother and agent, Pere, has been contacted with a four-year deal until regarding the development and the Spaniard will go home with around 12 million euros after taxes. He currently earns 20m euros per year at City.

The deal will last till the 2026 World Cup, if Guardiola accepts. His contract at City ends in 2023.

Five-time World Cup winners, Brazil are drawn in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon for the 2022 World Cup.

