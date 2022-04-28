The internet is the present and the future. Over the past decade, virtual space has brought about a revolution in every market and sector, completely changing how the world operates. From retail to sports, from entertainment to the stock market, everything now has a virtual counterpart. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, many businesses have had to bow to the online way of business. The prospects for the virtual world are huge, which is why brands need to embrace the digital revolution to stay relevant. This is also what Karim Ayyadi, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and business consultant, believes.

Karim Ayyadi recognizes the power of digital brand-building and growth. In the last couple of years, many established brands, even those around for decades with a good market standing, have created an online presence. Notably, those who haven’t are not in the buzz today. Karim has worked with his share of brands, in internal capacities as a CEO and in external capacities as a business mentor.

Having studied companies from the inside out, Karim knows that the most critical aspect of a company is the consumer or the target audience. Today, most of the world’s population is connected to the Internet. Even when offline, people are somehow online via one of the numerous devices available to access the Internet today. As consumers are in the virtual space, brands too need to be visible and accessible, according to Karim.

The digital revolution offers quite a few pros for brands as well. Connectivity is faster, more widespread, and less bulky. The presentation options are many, with considerable variety. Change can be implemented fast and retracted just as fast. Communication with clients is seeing a rapport like never before. If brands choose to take advantage of the two-way street that has been created, it will work out in their best interests.

Besides being a CEO, a speaker, and a consultant, Karim Ayyadi is an observer. His astute insights have helped many brands prosper in the global digital market. Looking at his track record, it is more apparent than ever that brands need to truly embrace the digital revolution to grow.