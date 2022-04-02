A Senatorial aspirant for Ondo South senatorial district, Boye Oyewumi has urged Muslims to demonstrate love, forgiveness, peace, generosity during the month of Ramadan.

Oyewumi, in a statement, said: “It gives me great pleasure to greet our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ondo South Senatorial District on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan Fast.

“Praise be to Allah for the opportunity to witness yet another Holy Period to offer our Ibadah; even as we give ourselves in holiness and obedience to the Almighty Allah. As we fast, I enjoin all Muslim Faithfuls to use this opportunity for sober reflection and rededication to the service of Allah and mankind.

“The teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) must be sustained in the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

“Let us demonstrate love, forgiveness, peace and generosity during this holy season. I also use this opportunity to encourage the Muslim Ummah to use this period to pray for the good of our dear nation.”