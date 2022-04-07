By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

The Oghara Traditional Council led by HRM King Noble Eshemitan, Uku Ogharaname, has called on the Delta State government to address the lingering boundary dispute between them and the Itsekiris of Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

The monarch in a protest letter by the Secretary, Chief Frank Emiko, addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said: “We refer to the above subject and our numerous letters and submissions regarding the ownership of lands located at Ajagbodudu and Otegbo (which the Itsekiri call Obitugbo) villages between the Urhobos of Oghara Kingdom in Ethiope West LGA and the Itsekiris in Warri North LGA, both of Delta State.

“Further to the above, may we urgently call your attention, for appropriate action, to the following as regards the above-captioned subjects.

“Your Excellency and indeed the government of Delta State and other institutions of government both at the state and federal levels are fully aware and seized of the fact of the issues relating to the ownership of the said lands between the Urhobos of Oghara in Ethiope West LGA and the Itsekiris of Warri North LGA, both of Delta State.

“We had earlier in one of our numerous letters referred to above, disclosed of the plan by the Itsekis of Warri North LGA, to establish a private university in the Oghara land territory of Otegbo.

Also Read:

“It was our unequivocal demand then, that all constructions and activities being carried out by the Itsekiris, particularly by one Mr. Godwin Ebosa, on any portion of the Oghara land territory of Otegbo be frozen in the interim, pending the findings and resolution by the Delta state boundary committee on the matter.

“It is on record that after the presentations by Oghara to the Delta State Boundary Committee awaiting the Itsekiris to do same, the Itsekiris, in desperate pursuit of their expansionist tendencies, brazenly went ahead with their plans to purportedly site the proposed private university, which they called the Warri University on the Oghara land territory of Otegbo as we had earlier alerted, notwitstanding the unconcluded investigations being conducted by the Delta State Boundary Committee, as directed by the office of the Vice President.

“About a week ago, our people were alarmed to hear over the media, that His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwase III, had offered and ceded a large expanse of Oghara land situated at Otegbo village to the Nigerian Army for the construction of a military barracks, in utter disregard for the unresolved dispute between the Urhobos and Itsekiris over the ownership of the lands at Ajagbodudu and Otegbo for which there is a subsisting judgment in favour of the people of Oghara Kingdom.

“The above scenarios clearly reveal the deliberate and consistent plot of the Itsekiris to illegally claim and occupy our Otegbo land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria