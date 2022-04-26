.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Abdu Umar has solicited continued support and partnership from all the working Journalists in the state to ensure a crime-free society.

He said the partnership with the Journalists is very essential, as the media is a critical partner in the fight against crime and criminality.

CP Abdu Umar disclosed this yesterday when the newly elected Executives of the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Maiduguri.

He said, “Media campaign is critical in any fight against crime, and that is why, immediately I assumed office, the media is the first set of people I invited which we met in this office.

“It is only with media campaign and propagation that our successes are made known to the general public so that they will have confidence in the system.

“I want to assure you of our continuous support and cooperation in fighting crime”. The CP added.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Usman for changing the narratives and repositioning the Police, especially the massive transformation of critical infrastructures through complete renovation and reconstruction of Barracks, Police College, Divisional Police station in Benesheik, salary increments among other welfare initiatives in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the newly elected chairman of the Correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ, Mr Inusa Ndahi of Vanguard Media ltd said, “We are here to introduce our newly elected Executives, and to also assure you of our continued support and partnership to this command under your leadership”.

He said the chapel has about 30 membership, representing different local and international media houses, adding that, the chapel will serve as a viable platform in dessiminating information relevant to the fight against crime and criminality.

He applauded the police in Borno under the leadership of CP Abdu for the successes achieved since his assumption into office, specifically on the arrests and prosecution of offenders across the state, and urged to sustain the tempo.

In his vote of thanks, the Vice-chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Hamza Suleiman thanked the CP for the warm reception and assured him that the media will continue to do its best professionally to ride the state of criminals.