By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Borno State Council has elected it’s new Exco members to run the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

The Acting State Chairman, NUJ Borno State Council, Comrade Babagana Bukar on Saturday administered the oath of allegiance and office to the newly elected Exco members who were returned and declared elected unopposed except for the position of Financial Secretary who the Aspirant at late hours withdrew from the race according to the Chairman, Credentials Committee, Mr Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizia.

He added that the position will be filled through by-election at later date by the newly elected Exco after their swearing ceremony.

The newly elected Exco included Mr Inusa Salihu Ndahi of Vanguard Newspapers as Chairman, Mr. Hamza Suleiman of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), as Vice Chairman, Mr Ismaila Alfa of the Associated Press, as Secretary.

Others include Mr. Ahmed Mari of Champion Newspapers as Assistant Secretary, Bilyaminu Yusuf of Radio France International as Treasurer and Mr. Julius Emmanuel of TVC as Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Inusa Ndahi commended the immediate past leadership for successfully running the affairs of the chapel in the past three years and appreciated the Credentials Committee for credibly and accomplishing its mission to usher in a new Exco.

He also assured an all-inclusive type of leadership, while calling on all members to support and cooperate with the new Excos to move the Chapel to greater heights.

The new chairman also appealed for constructive criticisms and advice from the members, rather than being confrontational on issues within and outside the chapel, while appreciating the state council Exco for their solidarity and support to the Chapel.

He said his doors are always “open to meaningful suggestions and contributions towards improving the welfare of the chapel members and ensure discipline and decorum among members in the discharge of our duties alongside mobilization for members training in the job and workshops sponsorships by both government and NGOs.”

Ndahi further explained that without the support and overall understanding and cooperation of the members of the Chapel, he can not alone steer the affairs of the chapel successfully for the collective interest of all and sundry, particularly, the welfare and editorial productivity of each member of the chapel.

He also prayed to God Almighty to protect and guide the new leadership in steering the affairs of the chapel in the next three years in the overall interest of all and sundry without any discrimination.