Creative studio and agency Boredpuma has joined forces with Dubai-based retail company Splash Fashions, part of the Landmark Group, to create the Celestial Collection, thus cementing position as the first company to release NFT in the Middle East. The virtual collection features concepts of sustainability and fashion with concept art created by Jong Sacil.

The artwork will highlight the mask of a ‘puma’ with collaborative efforts to develop future characters within the metaverse. As an award-winning, sustainability-focused and forward-thinking fashion label, Splash stands out as the ideal collaborator in this project, fusing technology and fashion-driven art.

The Celestial Collection is comprised of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in the universe and are inspired by the elements; the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations, and more, the two companies said in a joint media release.

Character designs pull inspiration from mangas and anime, symbolising the graphic elements and featuring a Y2K aesthetic. The samurai sword defines each characters’ identity with compelling artwork and unique designs.

Future projects within the collection will include 3D avatars, with masks acting as the symbolic trait that combines fashion with ‘Gen2’ Puma Punks. This phase will allow the collaboration to move into the metaverse.

Once an NFT collaboration purchase is executed, members gain access to benefits, including a digital access card, which allows entrance into the inner circle of fashion shows, future projects, and the ability to mint and purchase during pre-sale. All NFT collection holders will be given a Discord ‘Splash’ badge and rank up by being an active member to reach the OG rank of ‘Celestial.’

The Boredpuma X Splash collaboration includes 3D card collections, game development, a fully developed and semi-dystopian storyline: ‘The Celestials’, immersive audio and visual experience that features original soundtracks and unique elements to the Celestial Collection, 3D environments, 3D character creation, and VR characters that will become part of the collection’s world.