Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo, Lead Consultant and Group Managing Director of Bodex Media, has been inducted Senior Professional Member of Institute of Information Management, in the celebration and appreciation of her contribution to the media profession in the country, with an endless list of satisfied clientele to her credit; her reward for hard work.

Bodex, in the company of other senior professionals, entered the Main Auditorium, University of Lagos UNILAG, venue of the event, in a procession headed by the Chairman, Board of Directors and Governing Council of the institute, Dr. Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole, among other high-ranking members of the institute.

The institute had contacted Bodex years ago on the investiture, but due to her work schedule and travel itinerary, she was unable to attend.

The event started at 11a.m., with an educative session that emphasised data challenges, risk and solutions and concluded with the induction by the Chairman Board of Directors and Governing Council of the institute, Ambassador Oyewole.

Bodex

Reacting to the milestone, an elated Bodex disclosed that “the investiture is a reward for years of hard work.

“I am never relenting despite all means by detractors to discredit my hard-earned achievements in the media profession.

“I will continue to shame critics with more records and achievements,” she added, showing off her plaque of acceptance into the Institute.

It’s worth mentioning that Bodex Social Media hangout in Lagos, which she started a few years ago, has grown into one of the most anticipated social media hangouts in the country, where all the new/traditional media and stakeholders converge to discuss ways of harnessing basic social media tools for the projection of human values and also how to use social media in nation building.

Despite the event’s brief hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020, she launched the third season holding at the prestigious five-star hotel, Raddisson Blu GRA, in Lagos few months from now.

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) is a professional membership-driven Institute, developed to serve the growing community of Data, Information, Records, Document and Archives Management professionals, who are tasked with managing the dynamic information life cycle.

It is the goal of the institute to provide members with objective insights and guidance on their career path and technology options.

Below are more pictures from the induction: