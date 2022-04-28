By Genny Alozie

There’s no strand of doubt that the coming 2023 senate election in Ondo South Senatorial District remains a critical one for the people of the district who have been yearning for quality representation via quality legislation, valuable senator-constituent robust interface, the attraction of development-inducing zonal intervention programmes(ZIPs) and many more.

Since 1999, it is on records that the district, which is the goose that lays the golden egg of the state, has not produced the sort of engaging, brilliant, innovative, dynamic and adaptive senator the people truly desire, which, has in no way, hindered the progress, growth and socio-economic development of the district. Of the three senatorial districts in the state, Ondo South remains the most backward in terms of human capital and infrastructural developments.



Going forward, therefore, the people, through various stakeholders, the youths, sundry support groups, local influencers and pundits alike have collectively resolved that to get the district out of its c perennial quagmire, then it needs to elect a senator, who aside from having the aforementioned qualities, must also be a philosopher-king, for that is what is desirable in the current circumstance as the district can no longer play the fourth fiddle.

So far, of all the serious aspirants who have declared their interest to represent the zone in the 10th Red Chamber in either of the two dominant political parties in the religion – the APC and the PDP, Boye Oyewunmi, remains the best of the lot as he embodies precisely all the superb qualities and more that the constituents are seriously agitating to have.

Aside from Oyewunmi, two other aspirants Oyerinmade popularly called MATO and Mayowa Akinfolarin, an incumbent member of the House of Representatives have also indicated interest to fly the senatorial ticket of the APC for Ondo South in 2023. Per the PDP, the most visible aspirant so far is the incumbent Senator, Nicholas Tofowomo, seeking reelection for a second term in office.

While this intervention is not to denigrate anyone or cast aspersions on the legitimate aspiration of any of the aspirants, the truth has to be said in the most unequivocal terms that Oyewunmi, by mileage, is by far the most representative of the values and criteria emplaced by the constituents to elect their senator to come 2023.

Of all the aspirants, Oyewunmi has got the requisite experience acquired over the years both in the private and public sectors which can easily be deployed to navigate the complex processes and procedures of lawmaking, execute assigned oversight responsibilities, negotiate with stakeholders to attract quality projects to the district as well as lobbying those that matter in the scheme of things to bring the desired dividends of democracy to Ondo South people. Good thing is that he is has experience spanning our shores and beyond where he was exposed to best corporate practices early in his career.

As recently as some months back, Oyewunmi was the inaugural chief executive officer Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), a government agency that serves as a special purpose utility vehicle that’s helping to drive the industrialisation and investment agenda of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Before then, he had served as Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment where he was able to showcase brilliantly the huge investment potential of the state to interested stakeholders.

Courtesy of his numerous pioneering interventions, Ondo State is now gradually becoming an investment haven with many business concerns coming in via concessions, joint ventures and outright private ownership. It’s one of the states in the country with its doing business highly rated.

No one can be a successful and capable lawmaker without being brilliant and articulate. The two qualities go hand in hand for a legislator to be able to deliver. You can only express your brilliant ideas convincingly if your power of articulation and persuasion is high. There’s every material evidence to believe and affirm that Oyewunmi comes first before every other aspirant in this regard.

The fact that Ondo South needs immediate and radical developmental interventions to completely change the face of the district from its current parlous state is not in doubt. It’s also not in doubt that the aspirant who understands what sustainable development is all about and how the God-given resources of the district can be harnessed and harmonized for the overall benefit of the people in the now and in the years to come is Oyewunmi across all the political divides. His past works in the development sector bear eloquent testimony to this quality of his. He will be a massive asset to the APC if given the ticket.

Besides the aforestated factors above which place Oyewunmi in good stead above every other aspirant be it in the PDP or the APC, the other thing that stands him out is that despite being cosmopolitan and urbane rolling with the urban sophisticates with ease, he is also at home and accessible to the commoners. This factor of openness and accessibility cannot be overemphasized in the life of a senator or a potential senator because his constituents will always demand a fair share of his time. In addition, he is also a connector, some sort of bridge between the older generation and the youth. Which implies that no age demographic in the district will be neglected or ignored by his representation if he becomes the senator.

Ondo South people have made their intention known to every Tom, Dick and Harry: they want an articulate person and a philosopher-king as their senator in the next dispensation. It’s left for the political parties to put their best candidates who fit this bill forward if they desire to win the election. Other things being equal, apart from being a committed party man, Oyewunmi has all the qualities needed in abundance. It’s in the interest of the APC and its progressive leadership in the state to consider him for the ticket and let the electorate do the talking during the election. The ball is in the court of the party. As for the PDP, the only viable aspirant there is no match for Oyewunmi who’s virtually the people’s choice at the moment.