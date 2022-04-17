By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Bandits have launched a fresh attack on Tafila village, near Gwada town in Shiroro Local government of Niger State with four people reportedly killed and scores abducted.

The attack took place at about 6:30 pm on Saturday.

Gwada town which is in Shiroro local government area of the state is about twenty minutes drive to the multimillion Naira Shiroro Electricity Dam and also about twenty-five kilometers to Minna, the state capital.

Among those killed were two women including two kids of which one of them was the child of one of the deceased women.

An eyewitness from the area told our Correspondent that the child was shot in the head and died instantly with the skull scattered.

Our Correspondent also learnt that the Bandits stormed the village on Motorcycles each carrying no fewer than two to three passengers and fully armed with AK47 rifles.

They targeted a truck conveying villagers from Erena town to Gwada where hundreds of IDPs are presently staying and fired bullets at them at close range.

Besides those who died, several others in the truck were said to have been seriously injured and are now receiving treatments in various health Centres within the state.

While many of the villagers ran for safety into the bush, many others were unlucky as they ran into the waiting hands of the bandits and were abducted and led into the bush.

Many Cattles were also reported to have been rustled by the bandits.

When contacted, a senior official of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency who confirmed the story on condition of anonymity simply said” We heard something about the latest Banditry in Gwada area but we are yet to get full details.”

However, the state Police Command through its Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police were aware of the invasion but were silent On the number of casualties.

In a terse statement, the Police said,”On 16/04/2022 at about 1900hrs, information was received that armed bandits attacked Kaduna village via Gwada, Shiroro LGA

“Police tactical team and other security agencies with vigilante were mobilized to the area and the hoodlums were repelled

“However, details of the incident are still sketchy while reinforcement has been dispatched to Gwada and normalcy has been restored,” the statement added.