By Chris Onuoha

Unchained Vibes Africa, an organisation established with interest in defense of freedom of expression for creatives, has continued to drum harder, need for Nigerian government as well as concerned agencies to critically look into the core cause of social vices and criminalities purportedly pinned on the Nigerian creative industry in some of their contents, and as well as to understand the implications of undue censorship of some of the artistic works by the film producers in the country.

As the organisation held its fourth edition of their monthly interactive series themed; #Not Nolly: Asserting Filmmakers’ Artistic Freedom,” they challenged the authority to earnestly evaluate the impact of Nollywood as a socio-cultural tool that promotes unity and progress in the society other than politics.

Freedom Park, Lagos Island, the usual venue was filled with the artistic community as the event tagged, ‘Freedom Vibes 4.0’ had stakeholders who were united in amplifying #NoBeNolly hashtag arising from the event’s resolution against the plan by Nigerian authorities to enforce a new censorship policy that threatens filmmakers’ artistic freedom in telling stories inspired by happenings and realities in Nigeria.

Moderated by the seasoned journalist and culture advocate, Jahman Anikulapo, the panel discussion session featured some of Nigeria’s prominent Thespians and Nollywood actors that includes Taiwo Ajai-Lycett as the keynote speaker. Other panelists include Segun Adefila, Robert Young, Kola Alapini, Francis Onwochie and Victor Okhai.

Ajai-Lycett, in her opening remarks stressed on the power of the media content and its influence on popular culture. “We need to put on the front burner instead, Nollywood’s most critical contribution to the Nigerian narrative which will serve as an entire conversation by itself. This may well be our call to set up a think tank, organise and launch our own Netflix of inspiration and motivation,” she said.

She argued that the entertainment industry must rise decisively to the challenge, using its collective strength and ability to communicate intelligence, justice, freedom, love, religious tolerance amongst other virtues, adding that the industry and its contents drive social changes and promotes progressive society.

“When our mothers can stand and fight in public, then we know that we don’t have class. The entertainment industry has already shaped our present and will continue to define our future. What we watch or listen to can shape our mindset and affect how we perceive the world and how we relate to others. We must therefore be concerned about the likes of Big Brother Naija.”

She stressed further that the creative industry should motivate, mobilise and inspire the people as the guardian of the nation’s cultural heritage. “The industry wields such a powerful influence over people. It is therefore logical to expect the industry to own up to its responsibility and indeed display a higher accountability. I’m not afraid that people are knocking the industry. I think they are telling us how important we are to the development of this country. It is only fair that we are culpable in the present decay of the society,” Ajai-Lycett noted.

Lending their voice, other members of the panel expressed concern that the idea of holding Nollywood responsible for the growing rate of ritual killings and other societal menaces, if left unchecked, could suppress creativity.

Nobert Young dismissed the allegations against the movie industry and described the calls for censorship as nonsense. Citing messages from the music of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the veteran actor likened the role of an actor as that of a teacher who helps shape the conduct of people in the society. While condemning the habit of blaming Nollywood for the prevalence of crime, he gave a classic definition of tragedy and how that was overturned by the playwright-screenwriter Arthur Miller’s view of tragedy and the common man. He also advised politicians to look elsewhere for whom to blame for their failures.

“The work that we do is very sacred. We treat our business as a religion, very close to our heart. Don’t join issues with people who don’t know what they are saying. It wears you out. What Nollywood has done in this country, the government, since 1960 has not been able to do it. Why are you now dragging Nollywood into your failure? How did we teach the world how to do rituals?” queried Young.

For Segun Adefile, he said, “We must look for somebody to blame. It is true. We should be happy that they (the government) are waking up to realise the power of the arts. In Nigeria, we are forced to bring out water from the rocks and then killed for drinking it. We shouldn’t be bothered; we shouldn’t be angry that we were accused. I don’t even think it is worth a seminar.”

He enjoined practitioners to ignore the calls for censorship and take it that the politicians had begun to recognize the power of the industry. He encouraged stakeholders to continue to exercise their artistic freedom positively for nation building and be mindful of the limitations of their freedom of expression to ensure they’re not using it in violation of others’ freedom.

As Kola Alapinni, a legal practitioner provided legal analysis on freedom of expression as a fundamental human right, its applicability to filmmakers and how artists are gradually losing their artistic freedom to religion, Victor Okhai encouraged artists to get involved in politics in order to influence policies that impact artistic freedom.

Meanwhile the conversation that was reactionary hinged on the reports in the media of the public officials blaming Nollywood for encouraging money-ritual and kidnapping with their content. Recall that during a plenary session at the House of Representatives in January, Nollywood was blamed for creating content that glamourised ritual killings and kidnappings. One such assertion was also credited to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke at a symposium organised by the United Action for Change. He reportedly claimed that Nollywood, through its movies, is reinforcing the belief that human parts can be turned into money. In the same vein, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that Nollywood films may be influencing young people into rituals. These among other accusations are the crux of the matter that calls for addressing.

There were other contributions via virtual. They include the National and Financial secretaries of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar S. Yakubu and Emeka Duru; National President of the Association of Movie Practitioners (AMPRAC) Ifeanyi Azodo; National President of Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) Yinka Ogun; National Secretary of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) Baba Agba; directors of the Abuja International Film Festival, Mr Fidelis and Mrs Temitope Duker among other key stakeholders.

On the flip side, Crown Troupe of Africa set the tone for the day with a drama performance titled “Not Nolly’’ directed by Segun Adefila. This followed by another protest play titled “Area” – a performance that chronicles Nigeria’s socio-political challenges and the paradox of Nigeria’s oil and natural resources. The drama which simultaneously provokes laughter and introspection is a socio-political commentary on poor governance, nepotism, religious bigotry and citizen’s role in nation building. It chronicled Nigeria’s socio-political challenges, the paradox of Nigeria’s oil and natural resources from 1960 to date. Guests at the event were also thrilled with a conscious music by a Lagos born award-winning Hausa pop artist, B-Meri Aboki. DJ Valentino was also on ground complementing presentations with freedom tunes.

The Artist of the Month Spotlight celebrated actor Segun Adefila in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the advocacy for good governance in Nigeria while an award was presented to Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, OON, on behalf of Unchained Vibes Africa.