By Gabriel Olawale

BlacPool Festival has partnered with Dxplosivemedia for the success of the upcoming fourth edition of the number one networking pool party in Africa.

BlacPool Festival is an initiative focused on celebrating the largest and most luxurious pool party in Africa and giving award recognition to distinguished individuals who have done exceptionally well for themselves.

Since the rebranding of Eko Pool Festival to BlacPool Festival, it has become an impact project, progressively tackling empowering Black Women across the continent of Africa.

Dxplosivemedia is an online media company created to promote and take the entertainment industry to its peak. The firm employs strategic creativity by defining and empowering the brand/identity, ranging from image strategy to effective branding solutions.

The collaboration of these two companies will strengthen and bring out the authenticity of the festival. “We are confident that having Dxplosivemedia on board will create room for more media coverage, public relations, and strategic campaigns that will accurately position the festival,” BlacPool Festival organisers stipulated.

The fourth edition of the BlacPool Festival will hold on May 1, 2022.