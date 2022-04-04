…As governor flags off industrial kitchen project owned by indigene

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at Agbudu, Udi Local Government Area, on Sunday, to flag off a commercial industrial kitchen project being constructed by an illustrious son of the community, Mr. Emeka Eneh, to provide and supply fresh and healthy local foods to different outlets in the state for average Nigerians at affordable prices.

The event commenced with a Mass at St. Alfred Catholic Church, Agbudu, which was celebrated by Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, and attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

In his sermon, Bishop Onaga described the business venture, “Come Chop Restaurants”, as “Mama-put redefined” and a rare tasty food factory that will empower up to 1000 youths, in its little way of making idle hands busy.

The bishop appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event, in spite of his busy schedule, to support and encourage the company to grow.

He added that the governor’s gesture was in keeping with his administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment as well as peace and good governance.

Bishop Onaga disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi is exceptional in creating job and empowering the young ones in the state, stressing that his administration’s engagement of 1,000 youths under the Enugu Clean Team Project, and a set of Cadets of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) as well as numerous ICT and SMEs innovative programmes are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of the youth.

Speaking further the bishop said: “One of us, Emeka Emmanuel Eneh who is sitting down here (Church) is flagging off a rare factory. He is setting up a factory that we don’t see often with its headquarters here in Agbudu, not in Enugu.

“He has a house in Enugu. He has a compound in Enugu but he decided to come down to this village to flag it off.

“This young man said he has an idea; that he wants to start something – a place where someone can buy food very cheap. You can call it upgraded Mama-put, fresh food. That is why I said it is rare. After cooking the food in Agbudu, it will be transported to Local Government Areas. When he was telling me the plan, it was to me as someone who is dreaming and now he has started already.

“The second part is to create employment. Your Excellency, you are an expert in providing job for young people. For instance, your Enugu Clean Team project has at least 1,000 young people employed. The Ministry of Transport (MOT) traffic Cadets are also young people your administration empowered and they are equally being paid. These are little ways of making the idle hands to be busy, because an idle man is the devil’s workshop.

“This young man said he can create employment for up to 1,000 people through this food factory project. This will reduce lots of youthful exuberance taking Mkpurumiri.

“Your Excellency, that is why when you were told about this, you said you will be here today. It is a wonderful thing”.

Expressing gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence, the proprietor of the food factory, Eneh, explained that the private endeavour is a commercial industrial kitchen that will be cooking Egusi soup, Okoro soup, Pepper soup and other dishes that the local community is already capable of doing, adding that the company will provide massive empowerment for the youth.

In his goodwill message, on behalf of Agbudu community, the President General of the Town Union, Emma Ejike Chime thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his visit to the community, pointing out the project is for youth empowerment which is in line with the policy thrust of the governor’s administration, and the vision of the Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Philip Okoh.

Chime who told the governor that the people of Agbudu community are proud of him, assured him “of the support of Agbudu community in which ever endeavour you embark on” stressing that “your wish is exactly what will happen in this town”.

Dignitaries at the event include the Council Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Philip Okoh, the General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu, the immediate past Member of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), George Obiora, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Works, Obiora Tega Onyia, and Engr. Osita Ngwu (RG), among others.