Policeman still on the run

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identity of the policeman whose bullet killed two guests and injured others at a birthday party last Sunday, at La Silver Bar, Egbeda, Lagos.



He is Inspector Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed that findings showed that the shooting was accidental. It also revealed that Inspector Hussani was on illegal duty on the day of the incident.



Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that when news of the shooting reached the command, ” the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far revealed that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr. Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja. Findings equally revealed that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.

“Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon.

“CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and unavoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law”, Hundeyin stated.