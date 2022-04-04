BIRS Counsel addressing the media

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Services, BIRS, has raised concern over the abduction of another tax official of the Board by soldiers of 72 Special Forces Battalion Makurdi, few weeks after a similar incident left a tax official, Mr. Sixtus Akure, dead in questionable circumstance.

The death of the tax official is the reason for the ongoing Coroner’s Inquest ordered by the Benue Chief Judge of the state; but while hearing is still ongoing soldiers from the same Battalion few days back allegedly abducted and severely tortured another tax official from the same tax point in the North Bank area of Makurdi.

Lamenting the development in a media briefing in Makurdi, counsel to the BIRS, Mr. Mike Utsaha described the kidnap of the tax official who is a key witness at the Coroner’s Inquest as an invasion and abuse of a judicial process.

Mr. Utsaha said his attention was drawn to “the unnerving fact that soldiers of 72 Special Forces Battalion Nigeria Army launched yet another attack on hapless and defenceless staff of the BIRS stationed at the Board’s gazetted inspection point in North Bank, Makurdi.

“In the process, whisked away Abubu Aondoakaa, a Barrier Assistant with BIRS, in a manner reminiscent of the abduction of late Sixtus Akure.

The victim recuperating at the BSUTH Makurdi

“We are already aware of the circumstances under which the late Sixtus was abducted, and his lifeless body found shortly thereafter, is currently the subject of an Inquest.

“After subjecting Abubu Aondoakaa to sundry acts of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, characterised by infliction of severe bodily harm, they threw him into a truck and drove off in gestapo style.

“These rascally soldiers, we are informed, conveyed the victim, first to their Quater Guard at the Barracks, and thereafter had him briefly detained in their Guard Room, where he was further subjected to sundry acts of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“Curiously, we are further informed, while the victim was illegally detained in the Guard Room in the barracks, the extent of his involvement in the ongoing inquest, and the role he has so far played therein, as a witness, became the subject of a hostile inquiry, by soldiers co-detainees in the Guard Room, suspected to be those responsible for the death of Sixtus.

“We are, therefore, in utter shock and disbelief, that in the face of this ongoing judicial process, soldiers who are in the centre of complicity in the death of Sixtus, can even dare to launch yet another cowardly, barbaric and, yet very audacious attack on a public servant discharging public duties, at his duty post.

72 Battalion Commamder and the BIRS Chairman after the meeting at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi

“From whichever angle one may look at this unfortunate situation, it is, atleast in our respectful view, a crude attempt to invade the ongoing judicial process and, hopefully, bring about an abuse of the judicial process.”

Mr. Utsaha said he had already lodged a formal complaint with the Attorney-General of Benue State, Mr. Michael Gusah and the Chairman Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Makurdi branch, Mr. Justin Gbagir, over the matter.

Meanwhile Commander of the 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lt. Col. Moshood Yusuf has assured that under his watch there would be zero tolerance for such acts of misconduct by his men.

Col. Yusuf who gave the assurance when he received the Chairman of BIRS, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi who visited the Command over the issue, explained that he was recently posted to the state but would investigate the alleged cases.

He lauded the BIRS Chairman and Governor Samuel Ortom for prevailing on the people not to protest over the unfortunate incidents and expressed his willingness to work closely with the BIRS Chairman to forestall such acts from happening as well as relate cordially with the host community of the Command.

Meanwhile when Vanguard visited the abducted BIRS personnel at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, he was seen in a stable condition but still reeling in pains from the severe torture he received from his abductors.