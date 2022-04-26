By Precious Chukwudi



Nigerian singer, Portable known for his popular street anthem “Zazu”, has shared a photo of himself with E-money at the airport, while expressing gratitude the billionaire businessman for taking him to London.



Also, Portable shared a video as he landed in the UK; the singer could not contain his excitement.

In an Instagram post, the singer expressed how grateful he is to E-money for the trip.

He wrote: “@iam_emoney1 na Baba God go bless you more. Godfather, You no go fall.

“Thanks to those people way dey show me love from day one ZAzuu GOD Sent.

“On my way to Ilu Awon Osuu I believe in God my phone and Sub any disappointment is a blessing Bizza Bizza.”