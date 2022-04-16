A group of motorcycle Riders also known as Bikers with attitude and determination, has donated Food items, vocational skill tools to God’s Fabulous Home for Special Needs, Mowe in Ogun State.

The President of the Group, Mr. Kayode Kosile-Palmer, made this known, in a statement, noting that the children also got a treat at Silverbird cinemas, where they had fun at the movies with members of the group.

According to him, the group has always been silently carrying out Charity under its Subgroup ‘BG Cares’ quarterly every year.

“The group comprises men and women cut across various professions in the ecosystem, Founded in 2016 with a zeal to Change the damaging myth surrounding Motorcycle riding.

“We are happy that we were able to pay for the rent of the home as well as provide a borehole system alongside bunk beds and mattresses.

“Our satisfaction came from seeing the joy on the faces of these precious children and the wind against our faces on our ride back home, knowing we made an indelible imprint in their hearts.”

In his remark, the Chairman of BG Cares, subgroup Mr. Bolaji salami said “We evangelize through our Charity arm, BG Cares, which focuses on impacting society and giving a voice and sharing hope and joy one rev at a time”.