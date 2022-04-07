Benzema

By Emmanuel Okogba

Karim Benzema scored a second hat-trick in as many games last night against holders, Chelsea to set up an interesting second leg next Tuesday.

The Frenchman now has four hat-tricks in the Champions League altogether. His first hat-trick this season was in the sensational comeback against Ligue 1 side, PSG.

Benzema has led Madrid’s charge this season and it’s all but certain that they will emerge La Liga winners. His run of from in recent times has also earned him a recall to the national team is without a doubt in Didier Deschamps plan for their Les Bleus campaign in Qatar later this year.

Benzema now occupies the fourth position on the list of players with most Champions League hat-tricks only behind Messi (8), Ronaldo (8) and Lewandowski (5).

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Most Champions League hat-tricks:



0⃣8⃣ Lionel Messi

0⃣8⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

0⃣5⃣ Robert Lewandowski

0⃣4⃣ Karim Benzema#UCL pic.twitter.com/3PPoo39woi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2022

The 34-year-old put up a performance that led former Madrid shot stopper, Iker Casillas to refer to him as ‘God’

“K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the instructor you do your parachute jump with. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!”, Casillas tweeted after full-time at Stamford Bridge.

