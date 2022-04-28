BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Benue State police have arrested leaders of Nigerian Hunters and Forest Service, HGN, who shaved a young lady’s hair with a pair of scissors.

Yesterday, a yet-to-be identified lady was seen in a viral video sitting on the floor while Hunters Group members cut her gold-tinted hair

Nigerians on social media called it an abuse of human right.

Condemning the act of the vigilante group, Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, said they are not a creation of the state government.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said: “The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue State Government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms and state categorically that my government has nothing to do with this group and its actions.

“I have repeatedly maintained that I will never allow criminals take over the state.

“Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here.

“Those arrested include Ajonye Peter, State Commandant; Leva Luther, Deputy Commandant; Jov Peter Charles, Admin Officer, and Godwin Adinya, State Adviser.

“The governor charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice is done in order to serve as a deterrent to other persons or groups that may want to take laws into their hands to visit mayhem on innocent citizens,” Nathaniel Ikyur added.