…royal father commends military for swift response to distress call

…sympathizes with injured soldier

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The number of casualties of Thursday’s attack on communities in Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state by armed herdsmen has risen from 20 to 22.

Recall that 20 persons were reportedly killed Thursday morning in what appeared another coordinated attack on communities in Waya, Jato-Aka, Turan and villages in Mbabuande and Mbapa Council Wards of Kwande and Gwer West Local Areas of the state respectively.

After the attacks, 12 bodies were recovered from the affected communities in Gwer West and eight others were found in Kwande LGAs.

But a statement issued weekend by the Chairman Gwer West Traditional Council, the Ter Tyochin, Chief Daniel Abomste which had a list of all those who lost their lives in the attack indicated that two more bodies have been recovered from the scenes of the attack in his domain.

The royal father who confirmed that the Districts or Council Wards affected in the attack were Mbapa and Mbabuande explained that “the communities directed affected are Tse-Ibe where nine persons were killed. Two persons were murdered in Tse-Achai; one was killed in Katsa while Tse-Mkem recorded two deaths.

“From Mbapa district the following persons were murdered; Hembazan Nyitamen, Simon Shenge, Msugh Nguanyi, Aondowase Uchir, Boi Shenge who was a 10-year-old son of Simon Shenge. Others include Tyohemba Chiatyo, Prince Antse Saka, Terna Kwaghgba and Titus Ianna all of Tse-Ibe village. Also, murdered in Tse Katsa village was Mr. Iorbee Ianna.”

“From Mbabuande district at Tse-Mkem village, Torhile Jir, Pastor Aondo Akura Joji, James Jir and Ajii Bagu were murdered by the terrorists.”

According to the royal father, “when news of the attack reached the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, the team stationed in Agagbe swiftly responded to save the locals, but unfortunately, one soldier was shot on the abdomen and on the right hand, leaving him in a bad condition.

“We deeply identify with the wounded soldier and thank the military for her proactiveness in curbing insecurity induced by the invading force of the killer Fulani herdsmen. We pray for the quick healing of the wounded soldier,” he added.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flying Officer, Audu Katty were unsuccessful.