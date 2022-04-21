The ex aspirants and analyst in the studio

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have disclosed that the ongoing process to pick a consensus candidate in Benue State was a collective decision involving critical stakeholders and the party’s governorship aspirants.

The aspirants made this known while featuring on Brothers FM 90.5 audience participatory programme, ‘Burning Issues’ monitored in Makurdi on Thursday, while analysing matters arising from the Benue PDP gubernatorial zoning and consensus process.

In his views, one of the aspirants, Mr. Terver Akase maintained that “consensus which is provided for in the 2022 amended Electoral Act, offered an alternative to be explored to strengthen internal cohesion within the party.”

He acknowledged that though there might be shortcomings with the process, there was room for improvement, pointing out that dissenting voices were usually a common tenet of democracy, as “concerns expressed were indications that the system would be made to function.”

He dispelled insinuations that the consensus arrangement was manipulated by the leader of the party, Governor Samuel Ortom in favour of a particular aspirant, saying “it has been an open process from the onset.”

The former Chief Press Secretary Akase to the Governor explained that the meeting which produced the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba as consensus aspirant from Benue Zone A of the state was a collective decision of the party stakeholders from the 14 Local Governments Areas, LGAs, of Benue North-East and West senatorial districts who adopted him, noting that the PDP had earlier made the choice of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu as consensus aspirant from the Benue South.

While calling on Benue people to tone-down divisiveness and foster social cohesion, Mr. Akase appealed to his fellow gubernatorial aspirants to look at the bigger picture of the State, saying “only one person would emerge as Governor at a time.”

Another former governorship aspirant on the panel, Dr. Raymond Anumve noted that the Forum of PDP Governorship Aspirants in the State was actively involved in all the discussions leading to the emergence of two of their colleagues, Uba and Abounu.

Dr. Anumve however urged the party leadership to listen to the minority dissenting voices and take deliberate steps to rekindle confidence, noting that the minority would always have a say for improvement of what the majority had agreed on.

Also speaking, a public affairs analyst, Mr. Peter Shande who advised whoever picks the party’s ticket to carry everyone along, pointed out that consensus reduces acrimony, saves cost and strengthens internal democracy to boost the electoral fortunes of a party.