Selected members of Dr. Godwin Emefiele think tank in Benue state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a group under the auspices of Benue Coalition for Emefiele, BCE, has urged the Central Bank Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele to yield to the demands of various groups across the country by declaring to run for the presidency of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

The coalition made the call during its inaugural session in Makurdi where a team was assembled to lead the advocacy and support towards ensuring success for Dr. Emefiele in the forthcoming elections.

The group which is made up of likes minds and ardent admirers and supporters of the CBN Governor drawn from across political party, religious and ethnic lines also expressed their belief and unwavering confidence in the leadership qualities and extensive abilities of Dr. Emefiele to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

In a statement by the Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Jeremiah Cheren, which was availed newsmen in Makurdi, the BCE noted that Dr. Emefiele remains the right option for the country at this critical time in the nation’s history.

According to the coalition, “at such a critical moment in time that the unity and sanity of the Nigerian nation is being tested, Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele ticks all boxes and strikes the balance that will help to preserve our democracy and sustain good governance in the country.”

One of the billboards at the popular Wurukum roundabout, Makurdi

While reiterating its resolve and commitment to the principles of good governance and leadership, the coalition noted that their shared aim was to “get a credible candidate who would focus on building inclusive educational systems, transitioning communities from conflict to peace, providing optimum economic growth, engaging youth, promoting transparent systems and supporting existing structures to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges troubling Nigeria.

“That search led our group to Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele whose technocratic ideas and aspiration matches our hope and dream of a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

The BCE also noted that the outstanding decision making ability of Dr. Emefiele and his prudence in delivering high degree of service stood him out among contenders for the number one office in the country.

The group noted that by virtue of his vast experience the CBN Governor could forge partnerships and deliver tremendous development initiatives to complement the efforts made by the Buhari led administration in empowering Nigerians.

The statement also disclosed that members of the BCE had met last Sunday at District 4 Lounge Makurdi where they formed a think tank to mobilize and facilitate support for Dr. Emefiele ahead of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the coalition has also fully registered its presence in the state with the commissioning of bill boards in parts of state and the sharing of posters and souvenirs to drum support across Benue state for the CBN Governor.