By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: The people of oil rich Benikrukru community, Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri south west local government area, Delta state , have accused oil giant, Chevron Nigeria limited of alleged neglect after an oil spill in February last year from its Makaraba- Utonana-Abiteye trunkline destroyed their economic life and environment.

A statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state

and signed by the trio of Chairman of the community, Mr Solomon Eris, the secretary, Mr Kingsley Ukuli and the Public relations officer , Pastor. Blessing Tortor warned that the community would no longer tolerate the alleged failure of the firm to redress the problems created by the alleged spill.

Among others , the community called on the firm to provide adequate relief materials for those displaced from their livelihood, adding that it should commence remediation work on the environment.

“We call on the Chevron Nigerian Limited management to sign the JIV document with all the relevant parties, communities and government agencies.”

“While that is being done, we demand an adequate compensation in both financial and material terms to all the affected individuals and communities in Gbaramatu kingdom. “

“We demand that Chevron, with all the relevant agencies at both state and Federal Levels, commence a process of clean and total remediation of the affected areas.”

“Finally, as a sustainable way of forestalling future occurrence, we demand that Chevron Nigeria Limited and other Oil prospecting, exploration and production companies operating in Gbaramatu kingdom activate process(es) of replacing such weak pipes that can no longer withstand the daily pressure emanating from crude oil evacuation.”

” While it is evident that we are a peace loving community, we must, as a community, inform Chevron Management, with egoless clarity that our case will not, in all ramifications, be treated in the same style with that of Ogoni/Shell experience.”

” For Chevron to think along that axis is to misstate the fact and underrate our resolve. Yes, we are people of peace but we refuse to be victims of peace.”

“The best time for Chevron to act is now. “