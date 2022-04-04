.

Say the action has changed their perspective on politics and humanity.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

BENEFICIARIES of the Scholarship scheme instituted by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North-East, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan have hailed him, saying that with the act, he has added value to their quest for academic inclination.

According to the beneficiaries of the Obong Bassey Albert Scholarship scheme, the action of the Senator has changed their perspective on politics and humanity.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja from the office of Senator Akpan, the enthusiastic students stressed that the gesture by the Akwa Ibom North-East Senator will help them in a very great way to become meaning and productive citizens after graduation where they can also give back to the society.

The statement read, “recall that in 2016, Senator Bassey Albert launched a scholarship scheme for students of his senatorial district in Federal and State institutions across Nigeria.

“Following the increasing number of requests received from students who thronged his constituency office daily, he changed the scope to accommodate indigenes from the 31 local government areas of the state in 2019.”

According to the statement, Senator Akpan has also mandated the management team to grant physically challenged persons who applied for the scheme waivers and automatically shortlist them as beneficiaries.

The statement continued, “Since the launch of the scholarship scheme, Senator Albert has borne the cost of tuition fees for four hundred and eighty (481) students, 292 of whom have graduated, while 89 are still studying across tertiary institutions in the country.

“Alongside payment of their tuition fees, the beneficiaries also receive a stipend of twenty thousand naira (N20,000) per academic session to help them enhance their library. At a recent media parley, the benefactor (Senator OBA) told the press the scheme has, gulped one hundred and sixty-eight million naira (N168m) over the past six years.

“One of the scholars, Blessing Edem Udo of the Department of Pharmacy, University of Uyo, described the scholarship scheme as an answered prayer.

“Being a scholar on this scheme has eased me the worries of tuition at the beginning of every session. With a cheerful heart, I commend the timely payment of my fees. The OBA scholarship scheme has been extremely transparent and has given hope to the hopeless and supported the needy. It came at the right time, and I can say it has made schooling fun because I need not bother about paying school fees and getting to buy lecture materials. I am grateful.”

Also in his comments about the scholarship Scheme, another beneficiary, Daniel Ettah, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, University of Uyo, said, “The scholarship came when I almost completely lost hope in Nigerian politicians. It restructured my thinking that all politicians are the same. I now realize that some are there to provide service to the people, with a high degree of transparency.

“I got the scholarship on merit as the entire process was fair to everyone. Being raised by middle-class parents and at such a time economically, I had some personal reservations. My parents value education but, it was not easy funding my studies alongside those of my siblings. The scheme lifted so much of the burden off my family. May God that sees the heart reward him (Senator OBA).”

Also Mokutmfon Ubon James, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Kufre Ikpat, currently studying Pharmacy at the University of Uyo paid glowing tributes to Senator Akpan.

For Kufre, he said: “Consistency in terms of timely payment of the fees and cordial communication between the management and beneficiaries of the scheme are top-notch. In truth, this privilege Senator OBA has encouraged us (The scholars) to think of how best we can contribute positively to the development of society. His commitment is quite extraordinary.

Like other scholars, Kufre and Mokutmfon prayed to God to bless the Senator while calling on other public office holders to emulate him.

Since the take-off of the Senator Bassey Albert Scholarship, beneficiaries of the scheme have continued to hail the progenitor for his ingenuity and selflessness in prioritizing the needs of his constituents by giving them a more enduring, lucrative, and invaluable legacy – education.

A year ago, one of the scholars from the first set of beneficiaries was visibly overjoyed as he took his induction oath into the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). Pharm David Duke, a native of IssietEkim in Uruan Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, while narrating the challenges he faced before the scholarship opportunity, thanked the Senator for being there for him when he almost threw in the towel.

“It was all by God. Thanks so much, Distinguished Senator Obong Bassey Albert (OBA). Today is feasible because of your scholarship. I remain grateful for the opportunity and pray God to give you the grace to extend this gesture to others who desperately need this sort of intervention”, he declared.

Duke, who graduated from the University of Uyo, was one of the 141 beneficiaries of the first batch of the scholarship scheme in 2016. His position is a testament to the happiness that has clothed the best of brains who have made significant academic inclination courtesy of the scheme.

“I got the scholarship in my second year in School. Financially, the stress was unbearable for my parents before the scholarship came. It made it very easy for me to get along till I completed my program. I am grateful to God for passing through Senator OBA to add value to my life”, Duke stated.

The Educational Empowerment Program for Undergraduates was part of Senator OBA’s campaign promises to the electorates in 2015. It is further proof that the lawmaker is different from others and has the interest of the masses at heart.