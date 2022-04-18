Bella Abidemi Oluwasegun, Nigeria’s rising music star, popularly known as Bellamino, has just released his sizzling new Afropop single titled “Pepper Soup” on April 15, 2022.

The 26-year-old Nigerian singer and song writer is taking the Nigerian and African music industry by storm.

Bellamino rose to fame after signing a deal with Akwaamaka Record Label in 2020. His genre of music, Afro-pop and Hip-hop, have helped him to become one of the brightest young talents in the Nigerian music industry.

He released his first single titled “Come Online” in 2020. Few months later, he dropped another single with the title “Destiny” in 2021.

The highly creative and talented afrobeat star made a stunning appearance in collaboration with Afrolegacy in a musical video titled “Respond” in 2021. One of his singles titled, ‘’Come Online” created a center of attraction and made a great impact in the music industry. It was aired on Hip-TV in 2021.

Now, the enterprising musician is focused on giving his fans something different with this new single, which promises to be an instant hit.

Bellamino’s songs can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

There is also a Tiktok challenge going on for the Song Peppersoup. Fans are expected to do creative Tiktok video with the song Pepper Soup and also share on Instagram and tagging @akwaamaka and @bellamino_wait. The hashtags, #Peppersoup #Peppersoupchallenge #Peppersoupsongchallenge #AkwaAmakamusic added to each video. Winners are to take home cash prize of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 respectively. The winner(s) will also feature in Pepper Soup music video.