By Onozure Dania



A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till May 30, 2022, to hear applications in a suit between three banks and two firms, and Benin Electricity Distribution Company Limited, BEDC, and others over an alleged debt where the latter is challenging its involvement in the disputed debt.



Trial judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro fixed the date following prayers for adjournment by BEDC and others’ counsel, including Mr. Bode Olanipekun, SAN and Mr. Bolu Agbaje.



Their applications sought for time to respond to a fresh counter-affidavit served on them by the three banks and two firms, who are counter-claimants in the suit FHC/L/CS/239/2022 through their counsel, Kunle Ogunba, SAN.



BEDC and seven others are the respondents to the counterclaim.

When the suit came up for hearing on March 30, 22, Justice Bogoro adjourned till April 5, to hear an application by Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, seeking to strike out BEDC’s name from the suit.



Pinheiro had lamented that BEDC operations had been affected by the suit.



“I urge the court to hear our application first, which takes priority over any interlocutory application,” the lawyer said.



At the resumption of proceedings, yesterday, Olanipekun and Agbaje informed the court that they had just been served with Ogunba’s counter-affidavit.



They prayed the court for time to allow them to respond.

Ogunba did not oppose the application for an adjournment, following which Justice Bogoro fixed May 30, to hear all objections to the counterclaim.