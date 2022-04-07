Having traded more than $8 million in volume and seeing thousands of NFT projects since 2020, BE90 is reasonably knowledgeable about the digital landscape. As we are coming up on the latest iteration of the internet, Web 3.0, the mysterious figure shares their thoughts on why this shift will change the internet as we know it.

A dynamic entity that constantly ebbs and flows, the web has evolved into a metaverse. Once a concept found only in futuristic musings, the metaverse is now part of our daily lives. It has several definitions, including virtual spaces focused on social connections, an open network created by the meeting of physical and digital realities, and perhaps the most applicable description being a highly immersive virtual world where people convene to work, play, and socialize.

The third iteration of the internet is also deemed the semantic or spatial web. It is designed to be more secure with increased privacy and better connectivity and offers a more user-friendly experience. Devices will be connected through a decentralized network, and users will be able to safeguard their data on independent networks rather than massive servers. After high-profile cases that raised concerns over how companies access and use data, Web 3.0 brings with it the reassurance that this data will be returned to users who can choose what to do with it.

Another characteristic of Web 3.0 is that it will be based on blockchain technology and a token-based economy. These are bedrocks of cryptocurrency technology, as is decentralization, one of the highlights of the new online frontier. The digital space will change as control of the internet will be returned to users rather than tech giants such as Google and Meta. Web 3.0 promises an improved internet that will return power to the people and hold to the foundations it was built upon.