President Muhammadu Buhari

•I’m now incharge —Adamu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday received the newly-elected chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urging him to be fair and firm as ‘he is known to be’, in all his dealings.

This is even as Senator Adamu said one of the reasons that brought him to the Presidential Villa was to inform the President that he had been handed over the leadership of the APC and is now fully in charge.

Speaking when he received Adamu who came with the former Chairman, Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the President gave assurances to the party and the nation that he would continue the struggle to entrench democratic principles in politics and the affairs of governance.

He said: “Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and general elections.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.

“Our government is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.”

Buhari commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning for the conduct of congresses and convention leading to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee, NEC, saying “we cannot thank you enough for all that you did.”

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the President, Senator Adamu said it was the first official visit to the President since the party finished its national convention.

He said: “We all need our father, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Since the end of the convention that took place on March 26, we have not come to thank him for providing leadership for the party to have a successful convention.

“I am in charge of this party, and by the grace of God, we will be honest, we will take the trust they entrust on us with seriousness and every sense of patriotism.”