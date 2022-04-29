By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Executive Director of a Civil Society Organization with special focus on security in schools and students, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI)Olasupo Abideen has called on all stakeholders in education system to ensure its safety and availability for all.

Olasupo Abideen who heads the group, working in partnership with the Kwara state ministry of Education and Ford Foundation,

made the call at a press conference in Ilorin to commemorate the 2022 Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) also called for increase funding for education.

He particularly said that,” keeping our schools safe should not be seen as the duty of the government alone.”,stressing that, “We all have a role to play; community and religious leaders, security agencies, civil society organisations, People with special needs, parents, and community-based groups must all get involved.”

He however called on the state governments to,” improve security within and around our schools, especially schools in isolated and vulnerable areas where attackers can get away easily.”and ,” Provide safe and accessible learning environments for children in emergency situations.”

He said this became necessary because, “Children and young people are our greatest assets; we must therefore provide a safe environment where they can acquire education and skills they need to realize their potential.”

The Executive Director of BBYDI also urged the governments to, “Ensure that teachers are protected and adequately trained and remunerated.”and that regular trainings should be organised for teachers and students on what to do during emergency situations.”

He nevertheless said that,” in the event of an attack on schools, leading to destruction of school facilities, the government should ensure quick fixing of these facilities.”

He also identified bullying as a form of violence that makes schools unsafe for children and therefore called on the government to implement policy and take actions that end bullying and other related vices at schools.

While noting that schools must also have security plan and survey ,he said,”In matters of security, we are all stakeholders. We must assist security agencies with information and intelligence gathering, which is key to preventing some of these attacks on schools.”

The group, however commended efforts of the Kwara state government at making schools and students safe in the state