By David Royal

Big Brother Naija Reality Tv star, Omashola Oburoh has made his 3-months-old son the youngest landlord in Lagos state after gifting him a plot of land, as he turns three months old.

Omoshola who announced this on IG called on Guinness World Records to contact him, stating that he might build a soccer academy for his boy so he can start training for the World Cup in 2042

He wrote on his verified Instagram page “My son @life_of_eyitemi just turn 3 months old and we are celebrating it with his plot of land in Lagos, making him the youngest landlord in Nigeria. @guinnessworldrecords should call me sef o. I wonder what he will like to build on this land, maybe I should just build a soccer academy for now so he can start training already for the World Cup in 2042.



“Thank you @best.sourcehomes my pikin self don turn Landlord for this Lagos 😃”

