BBNaija Ka3na recommends staying unmarried, says devil destroying marriages

By David Royal

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has recommended staying unmarried for Nigerians who are yet to be married or those whose marriages have failed, and according to her, loving each other without being married should be a better option.

Ka3na who made a post on Thursday via her Instagram story said the devil is destroying marriages and all beautiful things, especially marriages.

Vanguard reports that Ka3na’s marriage with an older white man, Mr. Jones had crashed recently in 2022 which really came as a surprise to her fans and other Nigerians after all her public display of affection with hubby, Mr Jones on the gram.

The BBNaija star had taken to Twitter and Instagram to announce the end of her marriage with Mr Jones.

She said “Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF! Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remains my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit #wemove,” #wemoveshe tweeted.

However, reacting to the shocking end of another celebrity’s marriage, Nkechi Blessing, with her politician husband, Opeyemi Falega, Ka3na said it would be better for everyone to remain unmarried and love each other genuinely.

READ ALSO:

She said “How about we all stay unmarried and simply love ourselves? Let’s see marriages the devil will destroy again. Respectfully,” she wrote.

“Surely the devil is up against everything beautiful this period and hopefully this too shall pass over us. My prayers are with every home under the influence of the devourer.”

Vanguard had earlier reported that the marriage between Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her now ex-husband Opeyemi Falega came to an end.

The now-separated couple via live video on Instagram, Wednesday announced that their marriage has come to an end.

In a separate live video, Falega confirmed the end of his marriage with Nkechi, saying that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image.

While Nkechi Blessing who later shared a post on her Instagram Stories denied being dumped. According to her, she did the walking away from the marriage. She further accused Falega of living a fake life and depending on her for welfare.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have it that the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations and fake life.

Vanguard News Nigeria