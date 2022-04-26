Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenogoa

Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, has been charged to complement government efforts in sensitising people of Niger Delta, particularly the youths, on the environmental and health hazards associated with illegal bunkering and refining of crude oil.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge when he hosted members of the state executive and elders council of HOSCON in Yenagoa.This followed weekend’s tragic explosion at an alleged illegal crude oil refining camp in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, where several lives were lost.

He said: “Apart from the deleterious health effects caused by artisanal refining of crude oil, the menace also constitutes grave economic sabotage to the country and our state in particular.

“Illegal oil refining popularly known as “kpo fire” has claimed several lives. I am using this opportunity to again appeal to the youths to resist the temptation of going into such criminal and hazardous activities.”

Ewhrudjakpo, who condemned the call for legalisation of illegal refining of petroleum products by some youths in the state, said HOSCON has a strategic role to play in the ongoing sensitisation efforts of government to discourage youths involved in the act.

On the group’s requests for the passage of the BYSOPADEC Bill pending before the state House of Assembly, he urged HOSCON to leverage on its over 1,200-community membership capacity to prevail on the Assembly members to pass the bill into law.

He, however, promised to convey their demands for a Toyota Coaster bus and the award of contract jobs to HOSCON to enable the body raise capital for business purposes in the state, to the state governor for consideration.

In his presentation, Chairman of HOSCON, Bayelsa Chapter, Samson Dabbey-Graham, said the visit was to formally introduce the new executive members to the deputy governor and explore areas of collaboration with government.

