By Tunde Oso

Member representing Ekeremor/ Sagbama Federal Constituency, Bayelsa, Federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Fred Agbedi has been accused of poor performance, further alleging he is the arrow head of the crisis rocking Aghoro 11 Community of Iduwini Kingdom in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A statement made available to Vanguard signed by Comrade Emmanuel Igeeti and Chief Ebikeseye Odibo on behalf of the people of Aghoro 11 Community, accused Fred Agbedi of failure to deliver dividends of democracy to the community for the past seven (7) years he has represented them in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The statement alleged that he did not execute one single project in the community and wondered whether he had been collecting constituency projects funds like his colleagues in the House.

In their statement, Aghoro 11 Community said the problem started 22 years ago between then Chief now HRH Afro Biukeme and Agbedi when about eight communities nominated him as the National Youth President of Iduwini Kingdom. This did not go down well with him (Agbedi). They wondered whether he’s behaving this way because the community is his maternal home.

“It is his mother, Bebeapere Numa, who is from Aghoro 11, but his father is from Isaba in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State. We challenge him to show us how many people he has empowered here in Aghoro 11, where he claims he hails from.

The statement exonerated Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Lawrence Egwrudjakpor, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, HRH Afro Biukeme and some highly placed persons, who are being accused of those causing the crisis in the community.

“As we speak HRH Afro Biukeme is our recognized and crowned Amananawei of Aghoro 11.What Agbedi started 22 years ago is what he is still doing! He cannot stop the Bayelsa State Government from giving HRH Biukeme staff of office because he is not God.

In his reaction, Ingo Vincent, a legislative aide to Hon Agbedi said “We will and can never join issues with children that don’t know their left from right. Funny children nowadays,we know all their sponsors. He does not need a response, I am not the one to give you a response on behalf of him, never mind, it’s their business and the Bayelsa State Government and their sponsors, thanks.

“The man they are talking about does not play community politics, even ward politics, LGA inclusive; he’s a state, national and international politician, so don’t bother about his response. Mr press man, can you please help me ask Igeeti and Odibo whether they are residents of Aghoro 11 Community or have they ever voted in Aghoro community before?” Vincent said.