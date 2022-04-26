By Etop Ekanem



THE people of Agorogbene, a farming and fishing community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have petitioned Governor Duoye Diri over the continuous neglect of the area.



In the petition, which was copied the senator representing Bayelsa West and former governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson; member representing Sagbama Ekeremor federal constituency, Fred Agbedi; member representing Sagbama 2 at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Benard Kenebai and Chairman of Sagbama LGA, Prosper Alake, the community lamented the neglect of the area by successive administrations in Bayelsa, adding that only a redress of the current neglect would make the community feel being part of the state.



They said: “We wish to call the attention of Governor Diri to the continuous neglect of Agorogbene people in the scheme of things in Bayelsa State.



“Agorogbene people have no access road, no pipe borne water, no electricity and other amenities for the survival of any human being.

READ ALSO:



“The only road in the area was started by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha passing through Amasoma, location of Niger Delta University ending at Ogobiri, with some few kilometers to Agorogbene when it was abandoned.



“This neglect and abandonment have caused the people to be intimidated by other communities as no one recognises us for good.



“We need you, the kind and God-fearing governor, Diri, to come to our aid and redress this neglect before we all perish.”

Vanguard News Nigeria