A Bayelsa state All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Rt. Hon. Odudu Livinus Lokiri, has urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva to carry along other stakeholders of the party in the state.

He wondered why the recommendations of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led reconciliation committee which recommended that the contentious outcome of the Bayelsa APC congress be put on hold until the aggrieved parties find a common ground has not been followed.

Livinus called on the newly elected national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to make haste to intervene in the snowballing Bayelsa APC crisis.

The chieftain, in an interview with reporters, said the minister was intent on remaining the dominant APC in the state, adding that the APC loss of the governorship seat was orchestrated.

He advised that for the party to make progress in the state, all hands must be on deck.

Hon. Odudu, who also used the opportunity to speak on other pressing issues, decried the continued marginalization of Bayelsa state at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He said the Minister for Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has not ensured that Bayelsa state have their turn to produce the Managing Director (MD) of the commission for close to two years now.

Also, he said both Sylva who should have stood as the voice of Bayelsa people at the federal level and Akpabio have not fully pursued the interest of Bayelsans.

He called on president Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and ensure justice, equity and fairness is entrenched in the commission to avoid what he described as ugly reactions that might worsen the already fragile security situation in the country.

Lokiri also urged the stakeholders of the two LGAs that make up the Bayelsa West Senatorial Zone, Sagbama and Ekeromor, to stick to the zoning arrangement, insisting that the senatorial position in 2023, going by the zoning, is for Ekeromor LGA. He equally called on the people of Ekeremor to also give up the House of Reps position to Sagbama LGA to ensure equity and fairness.

He said “Ekeremor people are not cowards and will not tolerate any moves to deny them of their due position.”

He also said that there could be severe consequences if Sagbama insists on jettisoning the zoning arrangement that has guaranteed peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the zone for many years.

Meanwhile, he equally expressed optimism that Senator Dickson, who was at the forefront of the call for a strict adherence to the zoning, will support Ekeromor to produce the next senator representing the zone in 2023.