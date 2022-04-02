Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government has released N779.8 million for the renovation of the state secretariat complex.

Malam Yahuza Ningi, the Head of the Civil Service, made this known to newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

He said the renovation was part of government effort to provide conducive work environment for the civil servants by enhancing their welfare for optimal performance.

He explained that the complex, which was built in 1983, has become a shadow of its former self and hence the need for its general rehabilitation.

Ningi said the renovation work would be executed in three phases, which included the reconstruction of the connecting access road within the edifice, rehabilitation of the electrical works and erection of a perimeter fence.

He said the government has recently engaged a private consulting firm that would evaluate the pensions and gratuities owed retired workers.

He said the issue would be resolved “once and for all“.

Ningi said that civil servants who have between two and three years to retire would have their data captured, saying his office would work in collaboration with the pension commission PENCOM for accuracy and reliability.

“We are fully committed and determined to settle the outstanding backlog of pension and gratuity owed the retired civil servants”.

