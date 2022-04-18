Over N1million cash prizes are up for grab at the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softsoftball championship slated for Asaba, Delta State. It will hold between April 20 and 24.

Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger state will battle for the cash prize of N200,000, N150,000 and N100,000 for the first, second and third place teams, while Softball Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will slug it out for the cash prize of N150,000, N100,000 and N70,000, which is at stake for the first, second and third place teams.

According to the organisers, there are also individual awards for the Most Valuable Player, Best Infielder, Best Outfielder, Best Offensive Player, Most RBI, Best Dressed team and Best Behaved team.

General Secretary of Nigeria Baseball and softball Association, Kehinde Lanlyan, stated yesterday that there would be feeding for 17 persons (15 players and two coaches) provided by the sponsor.

Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo, a former athlete, stated that the National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship is aimed at promoting and developing the game in Nigeria, re-awake the interest of youths in Baseball and softball, reduce youth restiveness in Nigeria and ultimately expose the players to international level.