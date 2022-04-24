Nwaokolo

Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo, realtor and Chief Executive Officer of Superblachomes who bagged a BSc in Microbiology from Benson Idahosa University, Edo State, ventured into the property business to get over a crashed relationship, and since then, she has grown from strength to strength.

Narrating how she became a realtor, the CEO of Siperblachomes said, “I went online, they have stuff like the basics of real estate and there was this lady who I was following and so she gives me hints on what I was getting into. Real estate is a lot, it is not just buying buildings”.

Continuing, the Siperblachomes founder said, “So I spoke to a friend called Jay whose husband has a big real estate company. She said Barbara you are somebody I know who talks very well, you are bold. Why don’t you go into real estate?

” I was always following her to work, seeing everything, so I was like, I think it is something I can do because when it comes to marketing I am good at that. So, I chose to go into it”,

However, a few years down the line, Nwaokolo’s stakes have greatly increased. She now deals with who is who in the business and became the clientele’s favourite in the property sector.

“I do invest for clients. I have developers who call me, ‘Barbara, we need N500 million’. I have clients who might have that money and I call them, do you have this money on the ground? Okay, give it to me, in the next ten months you will have like 20 to 25 percent return on the investment and that is it”, stated the Siperblachomes owner.

The proprietor of Siperblachomes

added: “A lot of times, when the client is trying to act funny, I get angry because it’s not cool. When I take them to a property, some of them go behind my back but God knows how to help me because, at some point, they get stuck and call me again. We always resolve it because, at the end of the day, we are friends”.

Having built robust relationships and trust with her client base, the founder of Ikoyi-based Superblachomes keeps attracting references from her top clients, including Nigerian footballers who play abroad.

“Trust me, I don’t think anyone has footballer clients as much as I do. That is where I am focused, I don’t joke with them because you know their money is constant. So, I am always buzzing them about new developments. Do you want to buy this and they will be like Barbara you just can’t ask how someone is doing, everything must be real estate and real estate”.

Barbara Nwaokolo was recognised in 2021 for her indelible contribution to the industry in Nigeria by the most popular real estate company in the country, RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited.

“I won an award from Revolution plus. I was even shocked they called me in, there was even a trip I was supposed to go for, I didn’t go, I missed out on that, that was my first award. Every other award it is just people coming on my DM telling me I have an award for you but you have to make payment for this and that and I am like no, it is met to be on merit. If I pay, then it is not an award anymore; I am buying it,” she averred.

The entrepreneur emphasised the role social media has played in her business.

“Instagram is the biggest for us, that is where we make most of our sales because most people don’t even have the time to go to a website but it is just good to have one and I have a YouTube channel as well,” pointed out the Siperblachomes founder.