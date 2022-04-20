By Ogalah Ibrahim

Gunmen suspected to be terrorrists have reportedly killed one of the newly elected local government councillors and two other residents within Malumfashi – Kafur LGA axis of Katsina State early hours of Wednesday morning.

Magaji Nasir, the newly elected councillor, sprayed with bullets in the attack was rushed to the Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

One of the resident from the community who spoke to Vanguard disclosed that the armed bandits, numbering over 10, stormed the Gozaki community a little after midnight, shooting sporadically.

According to the source, two wives of the slain councillor, Magaji Nasir were also abducted by the hoodlums but later regained their freedom from the hoodlums.

“The bandits took two of his wives away but later released them after spraying his body with bullets,” the source said.

ALSO READ:

A resident of Dutsen Reme, another community attacked by the hoodlums told Vanguard that two people were also killed in their area.

Vanguard also gathered from Dutsen Reme residents that several other people were abducted by the hoodlums who terrorized the neighbourhood at early hours of the day before security agents were able to chase them away.

According to one of the residents, this was the second attack witnessed in the area in the month of April.

The Kafur – Malumfashi axis, though not among the 11 frontline local government area heavily plaque by bandits in the state, have had their own fair share of attack from the hoodlums.

The Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command is yet to make any comment on the attack by the hoodlums as at the time of filing this report.