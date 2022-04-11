Bandits

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT was reportedly shot dead by bandits who attacked him on his way after conducting a business transaction.

Also killed with him were three of his members, who were with him.

Vanguard gathered that the Chairman, Adamu Aliyu, had travelled to Niger State with his members to sell some cows and that the amount made from the sales ran into millions of naira.

While returning from the business trip, the MACBAN Chairman preferred to return in the night rather than wait till the next morning.

He was even said to have followed a bush path with his members in the night while returning, with a source saying: “That is how the Fulani move.”

On getting to Daku village in Dobi ward, which is a border village between FCT and Niger State, the Chairman and his members were attacked by the bandits, who shot him and the three others.

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Sunday confirmed the attack and death of the MACBAN Chairman, noting that investigations have commenced into the incident, which occurred last Thursday.

