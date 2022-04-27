Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman of Aribi Ward in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Iliya Auta, was reportedly killed by bandits in an attack on the community.

Although the police were yet to react to the incident, sources said the gunmen attacked the community, Monday night, killing several residents and injuring many.

“The gunmen also kidnapped people and rustled animals. One of those killed was a chieftain of the ruling party, APC, Chairman, Aribi Ward, Iliya Auta,” the source said.

