By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits on Saturday attacked the Agban Kagoro community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State where they killed two locals and injured many.

Although there was no reaction from the police on the incidence, a former council boss in the area said the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ:

A local said that the bandits came in large number, killed two and injured many other locals.

Some parts of the area had witnessed such crisis in the past , but security agents have continued to patrol the area so as to maintain peace and order.

Vanguard News Nigeria