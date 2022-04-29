File Image: Bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The village head of Rijana, a community in Kaduna State, Mr Ayuba Dakolo, has been kidnapped with some farmers at a farming area in the local government.

It was gathered from a local that the bandits have called asking for gallons of petrol, engine oil and cigarettes as ransom.

“The village head is fine. We spoke. The bandits also asked for recharge cards. They said they will kill him if we don’t provide the items,” the local said.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, is yet to react to the development.

Train attack: Terrorists release picture of baby born in captivity

Meanwhile, the picture of a baby delivered in captivity by one of the pregnant women kidnapped after last month’s attack on the AK9 Abuja-Kaduna bound train has been released by the terrorists.

According to sources, the mother was eight months pregnant when she was abducted March 28, 2022.

She and one other woman were said to be pregnant when the 63 passengers were abducted.

Only a passenger, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, BOA, Alwan Hassan, was released after his relations were allegedly said to have paid N100 million ransom.

A source told journalists, yesterday, that “exactly one month when the incident happened, a woman has delivered a baby girl.

“The picture of the new girl was released Wednesday evening by the terrorist group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

“Two days ago the news of her birth was in the social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.

“The identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl, clad in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed. She looks healthy and well taken care of.”

