By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former Head of Department with the Kaduna Polytechnic, KADPOLY, Ramatu Abarshi, and her daughter were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State.

A source said they were kidnapped “after a humanitarian service at Mariri community in Lere Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. “Abarshi and her daughter were returning to Kaduna after a visit to Mariri village where they distributed household items to the less privileged.

“It was after she distributed the items and was returning to Kaduna that the bandits stopped their chattered vehicle and kidnapped them in a village near Kasuwan Magani.

“She came to distribute clothes and other basic items to orphans ahead of the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

“She exchanged pleasantries with many people in Mariri and posed for pictures with many people before they left in the evening, but somewhere between Crossing and Kasuwan Magani, their vehicle was said to have been attacked by the bandits who abducted them including the driver.”

“The bandits have made contact and demanded N100 million for the release of Ramatu and her daughter.”

The police in Kaduna State were yet to react to the incident.

