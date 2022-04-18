Bandits

By Wole Mosadomi

The bandits that attacked Tafila village near Gwada town in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, weekend, are reportedly demanding N2 million each as ransom for those abducted.

Four people were reportedly killed and scores abducted in the attack on the town, which is a 30-minute drive from Minna, Niger’s capital city.

Among those killed were two women including two kids of which one of them was the child of one of the deceased women. An eyewitness said the child was shot in the head and died instantly with the skull scattered.

It was also gathered that the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles each carrying no fewer than two to three passengers and fully armed with AK-47 rifles.

They targeted a truck conveying villagers from Erena town to Gwada where hundreds of IDPs are currently staying and fired bullets at them at close range.

Besides those who died, several others in the truck were said to have been injured and are receiving treatments in health centres within the state.

While many of the villagers ran for safety into the bush, many others were unlucky as they ran into the waiting hands of the bandits and were abducted and led into the bush.

Many cattle were also reportedly rustled by the bandits.But a resident of Tapila, yesterday, said the gunmen have contacted her niece’s parents and demanded N2 million, adding that some other families have also been approached with the same demand.

Also Read:

She said: “The bandits have been calling families of those abducted and they are demanding N2 million as ransom.“Deborah is a good child and we do not have that amount of money for ransom. Where are we going to get that kind of money from? They are also demanding the same amount of money from some families whose loved ones were abducted.

“We are pleading with the authorities to help us rescue my niece and other people abducted by these bandits.”Contacted, the state Police Command through its spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said the Police were aware of the invasion but were silent on the number of casualties.

In a statement, the Police said: “Police tactical team and other security agencies with vigilante were mobilised to the area and the hoodlums were repelled, “However, details of the incident are still sketchy while reinforcement has been dispatched to Gwada and normalcy has been restored.”

Vanguard News Nigeria